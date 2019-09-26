Launch of book that details how ordinary people fought for SA's freedom







Image: Supplied Cape Town – The highly anticipated book launch of Voices from the Underground, in which 18 members of the ANC’s military underground tell their stories, takes place at Community House in Salt River Road tonight. Co-edited by anti-apartheid icons Shirley Gunn and Shanil Haricharan, Voices from the Underground tells the story of the Umkhonto weSizwe’s Ashley Kriel Detachment, of which Cape Times editor Aneez Salie, Gunn’s then husband, was the joint commander with her. The book traces the journeys of those involved into Umkhonto we Sizwe in the Western Cape via student activism, trade unions, religious organisations and UDF politics, and details training in Angola, Botswana, Tanzania, Cuba and South Africa. Members also recall the stresses of couriering arms and explosives across police roadblocks, hiding in safe houses and evading capture. The Ashley Kriel Detachment, named after one of AK’s slain comrades, conducted more than 30 operations between late 1987 and early 1990, playing a crucial role in the defeat of an unjust system.

In 1987, the apartheid minister of law and order boasted that the security forces had crushed Umkhonto we Sizwe in the Western Cape. He could not have been more wrong.

Above all, this is a book about people, showing the effects of apartheid on their lives, their reasons for joining the armed Struggle, the challenges of surviving in the underground while raising children, and their experiences of returning to civilian life or, in some cases, integrating into the SA National Defence Force (SANDF).

Voices from the Underground gives a human face to ordinary people who took up arms to fight a violent state for the freedom of all South Africans.

The launch takes place at Community House in the Ashley Kriel Hall at 41 Salt River Road, Salt River at 5.30pm today.

Gunn said: “This has been a labour of duty. This is a groundbreaker, where intimate stories are being shared, and we cannot wait to hear the feedback.”

Haricharan said it was a voluntary project. “This has really been a labour of love over the past six years where we had the duty to tell the stories of the detachment.”

An extract by Salie reads: “Ashley Kriel and I flew together from Angola to Lusaka, Zambia. Both of us were to serve in the same detachment as Ashley Forbes and Peter Jacobs. I was to command the detachment. The months that Ashley and I spent together in Zambia are some of the most memorable of my life.

“We spent about four months in Chilanga Township, a distance outside Lusaka. We stayed in a small two-bedroom house with a South African nursing sister who had been involved with the PAC and was living in exile, and her niece.

"The house we shared with the nurse and her niece was only slightly bigger than a typical South African township house. Ashley and I had two single beds in one of the bedrooms.

"Sometimes we talked all night, and before we knew it the sun would be rising. Before Ashley Forbes and Peter left Lusaka, the four of us met and strategised about our work back home.

“We set up lines of communication so that when Ashley Kriel and I returned we could work together. I struggled for some time to make contact with Ashley Kriel, Ashley Forbes and Peter Jacobs because the lines of communication we had set up in Lusaka had broken down.

"I was not prepared to wait endlessly, doing nothing while risking capture or death, so I made my way back to Gaborone, crossing the border using my fake passport. I made contact with Charles Nqakula. ‘My God,’ he said when he saw me, ‘you must like exile!’”

The book will be available at book stores and retails at R320.

Cape Times