Lavender Hill care centre desperately trying to feed hundreds

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Cape Town – Berenice Blaauw's job as director of the Village Care Centre in Lavender Hill is hard enough at the best of times. Lockdown has made it a lot harder, especially when it comes to feeding a growing number of hungry children and adults with limited funds. Under normal circumstances, they are a drop-in centre that provides care for street children and assists the youth and families. Now, with so many people going hungry in their community, they are having to focus on feeding a mix of 500 adults and children. The children are more vulnerable than ever, with three boys – aged from 11 to 12 – allegedly being raped at the facility at the weekend. "Lockdown is affecting children a lot. Three of my boys were raped at the weekend and they are 11 and 12 years old, so we are busy with a case now. The whole weekend we had to work with that and the guy is now in jail," mother-of-three Blaauw, 52, told the Cape Times. Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirmed that a 42-year-old suspect appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

"We have a lot of children from the nearby Overcome and Montague Heights informal settlements who have been left to fend for themselves because their parents can no longer earn a living.

"People say they are naughty, but children will do anything for money now, anything for food."

The age of the children at the centre ranges from one year old to 18. Children are normally accepted at the drop-in centre from about six years old.

"We are trying our best to cope under Covid-19, trying to provide as much food as possible, sanitary towels and soaps. We are now having to cater for the full community, sometimes it goes up to 500 people.

"We serve breakfast, lunch and sometimes when I get rolls, supper as well. We work with Overcome Heights as well and the informal settlements.

"We find that there are a lot of adults as well and we can’t turn anyone away because everyone is hungry.

"We are under lockdown so we can’t have a running programme, but we see to it that the children have breakfast and lunch.

"Normally, we have a morning programme where we look after them; they get fed and we see to their hygiene, so they get showers. Then we have the aftercare, consisting of about 50 children, when they come from school.

"We help with their homework and give psychosocial support to the kids and their parents as well.

"We only get funding for 35 children for the morning programme, not even our aftercare.

"We are a registered NPO and would really appreciate it if we could get some support to help us keep feeding the hungry in these difficult times. People can either donate money or drop off food at the centre."

Village Care Centre

28 St Barbara Road

St Montagu Village

Lavender Hill

7945

Contact person: Berenice Blaauw, director

Contact no: 084 536 7052

Banking details

FNB, Claremont

Branch code: 200109

Acc no: 62133429820

Account name: Village Care

Cape Times