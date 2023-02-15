Lavender Hill pool champion needs help to compete in China

Cape Town - Lavender Hill pool champion, Shaiyene Fritz, hopes to head to China next month to compete in the World Heyball Masters Grand Finals, but needs help getting there. The 21-year-old education student from Stellenbosch University developed her passion for playing pool at the age of 9.

Her passion was ignited when she played at the game shop at her next door neighbour’s house. She recently struck gold when she won in the women’s category of the Blackball World Championships, held in Morocco in November. Fritz now hopes to participate in the Heyball Grand Finals, which will be held in Qinhaungdao, China next month.

However, it still seems like a long journey for her to reach her target of R35 000, which has now grown to R40 000, due to the closure of the Chinese embassy in South Africa. “It’s about R40 000 now, that’s just to get there, because the Chinese embassy in Cape Town is currently closed, so we have to go to Johannesburg for fingerprints and visas. “The flight costs R4 000,” said Fritz.

So far Fritz has raised R4 500 from selling washing powder, boerewors rolls, and having yard sales amongst other things. Should she raise the funds, she stands a chance to win R12 500 000. Fritz said if she won the ultimate prize, she would like to give back to her community by creating job opportunities.

“I would spend the first half on sorting myself out by making estate investments, get my mom out of there (Lavender Hill), and the other half to do what I always wanted to do, which is to give back to my community. “I’m planning to create an academy for the kids, and employ high school students to help me tutor the kids, do their homework and have tutoring sessions on a weekly basis, and help high school kids apply in tertiary and find bursaries. “I want to be a middle man between them and universities,” she said.