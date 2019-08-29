Nathlia Pienaar Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – Lavender Hill residents are intent on giving slain 6-year-old Nathlia Pienaar a dignified send-off in the lead-up to her funeral this weekend. A second memorial service is planned tonight at Nathlia’s school, Levana Primary, where she was a Grade R pupil. It comes after Tuesday’s gathering, where about 100 people gathered outside her home to remember the child.

Nathlia was shot on August 24, just after 9am, while playing with her skipping rope. Her 24-year-old uncle was wounded. Nathlia, caught in rival gang crossfire, was shot in the head and died at the scene in Grindal Avenue, Lavender Hill.

The Anti-Gang Unit swooped on a residence in Sheppard Road in Lavender Hill and seized a Glock firearm and arrested a 52-year-old suspect for possession of a prohibited firearm.

Their investigation led them to another house on Sunday where two other suspects, aged 18 and 20, were arrested on charges of murder and attempted murder.

The unit then visited another house, where they discovered a magazine and ammunition believed to be that of the firearm that shot the two on Saturday. A 39-year-old woman was arrested for the illegal possession of ammunition.

Community activist Mark Blake said it had been an emotional gathering when residents lit candles in memory of Nathlia outside her home, just opposite a gravel pitch said to be used often by rival gangs as a battleground.

“People came out in their numbers, and there was a police presence, really showing a united front for the life of this little girl who was ripped away so soon.’’

He described the atmosphere as one of unison and that people wanted justice to prevail.

Residents are urged to make donations towards Nathlia’s funeral.

Anyone wishing to donate can call Levana Primary on 021 7015576 or alternatively Blake on 083 863 1598.

