Cape Town – A shocking eight rape cases were reported in Lavender Hill by 2pm on New Year’s Day. A furious Mitchells Plain CPF Cluster chairperson, Lucinda Evans, condemned the attacks on women and children, who approached her organisation for help after their ordeals.

Last year, Evans started an anti-youth and gender-based violence campaign called “Save our Vaginas”.

On 1 January, she reported the eight cases to the Khayelitsha FCS (Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit).

She then took to Facebook to ask why rape is a culture that is still allowed in our communities.

“This year is only but 11 hours and 35 minutes old and if this is the current state then we have bigger issues that need a radical approach. Vir julle wat so geskok gewees het oor (For those of you who were so shocked by) my vagina poster. Let me save your eyes for now,” she wrote.

“Rape, rape, rape. It is 11am and already 6 rape survivors to be seen. It is too easy to rape in my country. You cannot have a system and a Constitution on paper, but not implement it.”

By 3pm there were eight cases on her desk.

The Lavender Hill area does not fall within Evans’ cluster, but it is home to her NGO, Philisa Abafazi Bethu.

“There is war on our ****. This year will be about protecting our **** 363 Days (of this remaining year),” she says.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said details of the cases were being processed.

