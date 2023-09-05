Law enforcement agencies arrest 321 suspects in Cape Town for various crimes

According to the City’s safety and security mayco member, JP Smith, 65 of the arrests were made by the Metro Police Department officials, who also issued 1 697 fines.

Law enforcement services made 321 arrests, including that of several robbery suspects, and issued 48 865 fines for various transgressions over the past week.

He said that several stolen items, including an e-bike, cellphones and other goods, were recovered on different days last week.

“The successes are the result of responsive and visible policing, and but a few examples of the very good work that happens in the enforcement environment every day.

“Attacks on motorists on some of our major routes like the N2 and R300 remain a concern, and while our officers conduct as many patrols as resources allow on these routes, we do want to remind motorists to please make sure that they are vigilant when they're on the road, to plan their route accordingly and to check that their cars are mechanically sound, and have enough petrol to get to their destination.