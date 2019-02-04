Photo: Supplied / City of Cape Town

Cape Town – Law Enforcement officers have made 26 arrests for various offences in the past week, including 2 555 fines written and 180 compliance notices issued. The Social Housing Unit made seven drug-related arrests in total, the City said in a statement on Monday.

The arrests for possession of tik, dagga, mandrax and dangerous weapons were executed at City Rental stock units in 12th Avenue Retreat, Ravensmead, Hanover Park and Heideveld respectively.

In Kraaifontein, officers impounded a vehicle and fined the driver for dumping tyres in public open space.

In Kalk Bay, a suspect was arrested at Wooleys Pool for the possession of tik.

On the Grand Parade, officers arrested four suspects – one for possession of mandrax and another for the possession of 17 packets of dagga. They then arrested a suspect for stealing a cellphone and a female for stealing two toothbrushes from a retail store.

The Marine Unit also disrupted a rock lobster poaching operation between Soetwater and Kommetjie. In a joint operation with SanParks rangers, they retrieved 14 nets used to catch rock lobster illegally.

Cape Times