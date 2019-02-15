Diving gear and 17 units of abalone were recovered and confiscated at Queens Beach in Sea Point. Photo: City of Cape Town

Cape Town – A 37-year-old man has been arrested in Rocklands Mitchell's Plain for the possession of 10 mandrax tablets. Law Enforcement Facilities Protection Officers also arrested a 33-year-old for the possession of a dangerous weapon on Wednesday, the City said.

At 5.55am on Wednesday, Law Enforcement officers arrested a 35-year-old male suspect for the possession of drugs (unga) near the food kiosks area on the Grand Parade.

"A Golden Arrow bus driver today also alerted officers at the Grand Parade of an extremely drunk Grade 9 pupil who had boarded his bus," the City said.

"The officers removed the learner from the bus and contacted his parents to collect him at the Law Enforcement caravan on the parade.

"In Sea Point, Law Enforcement officers in the area arrested four suspects at Queens Beach after they were observed poaching abalone. Diving gear and 17 units of abalone was recovered and confiscated."

