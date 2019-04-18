PROBE: G.Park SAPS

The Grassy Park community policing forum (CPF) has rebuked residents who attack and threaten law enforcement agencies for cracking down on crime to ensure safer communities. The CPF noticed what it described as a disturbing trend where police and other crime fighting organisations come under attack as they act against drug dealers and shebeeners.

This came after a 46-year-old suspected drug dealer was arrested on Sunday.

CPF acting chairperson Melvin Jonkers said: “When police raided a liquor outlet in New Horizon, Pelican Park, community members threatened police with violence.

“Over the past weekend, police were threatened by community members who were upset at the arrest of one of the well-known drug dealers in Parkwood Estate.”

Two bank sachets containing a large amount of tik and 50 mandrax tablets wrapped in foil, with an estimated street value of R15 000, were found in the suspect’s residence.

Police also recovered a Smith and Wesson revolver from which the serial number had been removed.

“The township of Parkwood Estate on the Cape Flats has been plagued by gang violence as rival gangs and drug bosses vie for control of the lucrative drug trade,” said Jonkers.

“The drug dealers in Parkwood and indeed the entire Grassy Park police precinct must get the message that their days of holding the community to ransom are coming to an end. Drug dealers and illegal shebeeners must know that it is no longer business as usual.

“We call on our communities not to hinder the police in doing their work,” said Jonkers.

“We believe that this arrest will bring some relief and hope to a much traumatised community who live in fear as the sound of gunfire becomes a daily occurrence.

"If our community starts speaking out, our suburbs can become safer,” said Jonkers.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said the suspect had attempted to evade arrest, but was nabbed before he could reach the road.

“Members attached to the Grassy Park crime prevention unit were busy with crime prevention duties in Parkwood area due to the current shooting incidents in Grassy Park,” he said.

The suspect faces charges of dealing, alternatively possession of drugs, possession of an unlicensed firearm, prohibited firearm and resisting arrest.

