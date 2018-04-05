A rare brain condition which left Chante Heynes visually impaired did not stop her dream from coming true.

The University of the Western Cape student will today graduate with a Bachelor of Laws degree.

The 24-year-old from Kuils River, who has this year embarked on her Master of Laws degree, was diagnosed with idiopathic intracranial hypertension after a car accident in 2014 while in her third year.

She said after suffering painful headaches, her doctor recommended she see a specialist. “The specialist immediately made an appointment at the hospital for tests. Any delay could have meant permanent blindness.”

Heyns said what followed was two years of painful treatment to relieve pressure in her brain because of fluid build-up, which required many lumbar puncture treatments. She lost a year of study.

Last year, Heyns underwent surgery where a shunt and tube was inserted into her brain which would assist in filtering into her abdomen.

“Since my diagnosis I cannot put into words the support I received from my family; they were incredible and were there when I needed it. The university, through its office for students with special needs, assisted with study materials, a psychologist, a separate study and exam location, and I returned two months earlier to complete my final year.”

She said her goal was to study criminal law over the next few years. She hopes one day to fight corruption and bring those guilty to task.

Her mother Valencia said it was difficult watching their daughter in pain and having to live with her condition.

“The way she has battled through and learned to live with it, graduate and continue to study has made our family super-proud. Only Chante’s faith and hard work has made this moment possible.”

She said words could not express the feelings she had as her daughter prepares to receive her first degree, and she has every faith her future will be bright as long as she keeps the faith and continues to work hard.