This after mayor Dan Plato issued a statement on Thursday in which he said it was “confusing as to why the applicants’ legal team has decided to add the political office-bearers to the contempt application”.
Last week, seven homeless people launched an urgent application in the Western Cape High Court charging that Plato, mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith and executive director of safety and security Richard Bosman were in contempt of court for allegedly allowing the confiscation of homeless people’s possessions to continue, despite an agreement that the city would not enforce or further issue fines and summonses until November, pending an interdict application.
The applicants seek an order which includes a 30-day suspended prison sentence.
The lawyer for the homeless, Lucien Lewin from Dingley Marshall Inc, said the City submitted its answering papers by noon yesterday.