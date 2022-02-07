Lawyers find Maya highly worthy for Chief Justice as she ticks all the necessary boxes

CAPE TOWN - The National Association of Democratic Lawyers (Nadel) has expressed its support for the recommendation of Supreme Court of Appeal President Judge Mandisa Maya for appointment as Chief Justice. Hailing from the Eastern Cape town of Tsolo, Justice Maya was recommended following last week’s interviews, which included acting Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo and Constitutional Court Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga.

Nadel commended the candidates on their exceptional performance during the interviews for the position of Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court. Nadel Secretary-General Nolitha Jali said the possible appointment of the first female Chief Justice was an excellent affirmation for gender equality and transformation. “Should His Excellency, President Ramaphosa make the appointment, it will be a historic step for South Africa’s judiciary, which will send a strong message of hope to young females in the legal profession, ” Jali said.

Nadel said it supports the recommendation of Maya for the appointment as Chief Justice, as she is a worthy candidate. “As the first female South African jurist who has served as President of the Supreme Court of Appeal of South Africa since 26 May 2017, President Maya has demonstrated that her recommendation is based on her qualifications, integrity, ability and efficiency in leading our Courts,” Nadel said in a statement. Nadel President Mvuzo Notyesi, on behalf of its members, applauded the Justices for their leadership, guidance and oversight in leading the country’s Courts.