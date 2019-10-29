This emerged when the HPCSA’s disciplinary inquiry against De Vos resumed on Monday.
De Vos, 32, represented pro bono by law firm De Wet Wepener Attorneys and senior counsel Keith Matthee, landed in hot water for allegedly dissuading a pregnant woman from terminating her pregnancy and likening it to the “killing of a human being”.
De Vos was charged with, among others, accentuating his personal or religious beliefs over the patient’s rights and for failing/neglecting to remain objective when advocating the use of contraceptives.
He could potentially be sanctioned with a warning, a fine, suspension, or have his registration with the HPCSA terminated.