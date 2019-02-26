In a video that went viral on social media, the San Souci teacher is seen reprimanding the learner for not having the correct book and for having her cellphone out. Image: Screengrab

Cape Town – The legal team representing the Sans Souci learner who was slapped by her teacher have not only lodged a complaint with the Equality Court but also called on Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga to probe the matter. She and the teacher were at the centre of what is now a legal battle after a confrontation earlier this month.

In a video that went viral on social media, the teacher is seen reprimanding the learner for not having the correct book and for having her cellphone out.

The learner then responds to the teacher in a short exchange before getting off her seat and shoving the teacher, who in turn smacks the girl across the face.

Both the teacher and learner have been suspended and have lodged criminal complaints against each other.

In a statement, the lawyers from The Chamber of Legal Students representing the learner say they have lodged a complaint with the Equality Court for the violation of the learner’s rights to equality.

“While this incident has been portrayed as an altercation between (the teacher) and the learner, this is far from the truth.

"What is clear from the video is the abuse of power and the bullying of a learner who is not in a position to defend herself.

"The videotape showed the teacher being verbally abusive, aggressive through her body language and violating the learner’s privacy.

"The lawyers also said they were not happy with the way in which the Western Cape Education Department and the school had dealt with the matter.

“The actions of Sans Souci and the department subsequent to the assault have been appalling. The school has also acted in a very biased manner in favour of the teacher.

“The chamber will be approaching the Minister of Basic Education to request her to launch an independent and impartial investigation into the events at the school as well as the role of the Western Cape Department of Education, which has stood by without making any attempt to protect the learner’s constitutional rights in the face of the breach by the school.”

WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said the learner’s lawyers reportedly requested additional information and therefore requested a postponement of the disciplinary hearing. The hearing was now scheduled for Friday.

“The learner will remain suspended during this time and the school will continue to provide her with her classwork. In terms of our regulations, if disciplinary proceedings are not conducted within seven schools days after the suspension of the learner, the governing body must obtain approval for the continuation of the suspension of such learner,” Hammond said.

