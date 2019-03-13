Lewis Pugh Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA via AP

Cape Town – Endurance swimmer Lewis Pugh and UCT alumnus urged Commonwealth leaders to fully protect at least 30% of the world’s oceans by 2030 at this year’s annual Commonwealth Day Service, held at Westminster Abbey in London. Currently, less than 7% is protected. The Commonwealth, representing one-third of the world’s population and with a deep affinity with its seas, was uniquely placed to restore the health of the world’s oceans, said Pugh.

Pugh, who is also the UN Environment Programme’s Patron of the Oceans, was invited by Queen Elizabeth II to speak about protecting the world’s oceans.

The event was attended by members of the British royal family and UK Prime Minister Theresa May, along with high commissioners from across the Commonwealth and other dignitaries.

“When I first swam in the Arctic, the water was 3°C. When I swam there recently, it was 10°C. And that is right on the edge of the Arctic ice pack,” said Pugh.

He warned that what the world did now would affect every person on the planet as well as the entire animal kingdom. It would also affect future generations.

Likening the world’s attitude to protecting the environment to his own when he attempted his 1km swim at the North Pole, he said: “We have been diving in with thoughts of victory and defeat in our minds at the same time.”

But having been an endurance swimmer for 32 years, he had seen the oceans change completely over that time.

“Three things have come together to create this perfect storm: climate change, overfishing and plastic pollution.” He called the speed of change “alarming”.

Pugh raised another red flag too, saying that when the environment was damaged, the situation resulted in conflict, with people fighting over dwindling resources.

“So, when we protect our environment, we foster peace.”

Turning to the young people present at the service, Pugh said they did not cause the crisis, yet it would completely shape their lives.

“Now is the time to build a new generation of marine protected areas, and now is also the time to welcome in a new generation of marine protectors.”

In her Commonwealth Day message, the Queen said this year’s event had special significance as it marked the 70th anniversary of the London Declaration, when nations of the Commonwealth “agreed to move forward together as free and equal members”.

“The vision and sense of connection that inspired the signatories has stood the test of time, and the Commonwealth continues to grow,” she said.

Cape Times