Ruben Richards, left Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – The Ruben Richards Foundation and the Artscape Theatre Centre have hosted the re-release of both volumes of Bastaards or Humans by Ruben Richards. The relaunch was held in anticipation of Heritage Day next week.

Volume 1 of Bastaards or Humans, published in 2017, is titled The Unspoken Heritage of Coloured People, and volume 2 is titled 500 Years of Intimacy Between South Africa and Europe.

Cape Town-born Richards is a former fitter and turner tradesman and a UCT PhD graduate.

In 2015 the Ruben Richards Foundation was awarded the National Reconciliation Award by the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation for its work in confronting exclusion and facilitating restoration and healing among marginalised groups in society.

“These are narratives that embed the experiences of indigenous people, and those with slave ancestry have been reinterpreted and stripped of their prejudice and presented in a context where indigenous and slave people are co-creators of history,” said Richards.

Richards started off as a disadvantaged student at UCT in 1986. At the time he was a qualified tradesman.

After completing undergraduate studies he went on to complete three other degrees, in the US, Switzerland and South Africa. He holds a Doctorate in religious studies from UCT.

Earlier this year, the Western Cape Education Department endorsed his work for integration into the history curriculum of high school pupils.

Education MEC Debbie Schäfer said: “Our history curriculum has not been inclusive enough of our diverse heritage. It is important that we learn the whole history of our country so we can heal and move forward.”

Artscape spokesperson Simone Heradien said: “Bastaards or Humans attempts to undo centuries of indoctrination, misinformation, stereotyping and abuse about the identity and heritage of a people with an ancestry linked to the oldest form of human civilisation, namely, the Khoi/Khoe and San (commonly referred to as Khoisan).”

For more information visit www.bastaardsorhumans.co.za