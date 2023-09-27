Learners, adults trapped in Cango Mountain Resort amid Western Cape storm finally leave

Children and adults trapped in the Cango Mountain Resort outside Oudtshoorn amid heavy rains this week, crossed the river to get to safety after the water level subsided on Wednesday. The seven Aliwal North Primary School learners children and ten accompanying adults were trapped after a storm caused the Le Roux River running through the resort to overflow.

The Grade 7 learners who were on their annual Cape Town school tour were planning to leave the area on Monday morning when the floods cut off entry and exit routes. An emergency helicopter was deployed to provide food and water supplies for the group on Monday. Oudtshoorn mayor Chris Mcpherson confirmed they were finally able to cross the river on Wednesday morning.

“We are pleased to announce that the school group and adults who were trapped at the Cango Mountain Resort outside Oudtshoorn were able to cross the river after the water levels subsided during the night. They are now safe and already home,” he said. The school’s principal, Ronel Bester said the learners and the teachers who were with them received a hero’s welcome when they returned on Wednesday. “Parents and teachers forming a welcome-home guard of honour. The learners were on their annual Cape tour. On Monday they went to sleep over at the resort on their way home. It was not raining at the time. Everyone is happy and pleased they are all home. We also want to thank the mayor of Oudtshoorn for taking care of our people,” she said.