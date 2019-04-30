VOLUNTEERS and Grade 7 learners from selected TNPA-adopted schools at the Earth Day clean-up campaign in KwaNonqaba on Friday.

Primary schools in the Mossel Bay area are competing against each other in a number of competitions aligned with the Transnet National Ports Authority's (TNPA) Port of Mossel Bay as part of the parastatal's strategies implemented in honour of Earth Day. Celebrated yearly on April 22, the fixture calls for worldwide support for environmental protection.

The event, which saw the launch of the Earth Day Waste Management Competition, focused on educating school learners on the importance of dipping plastic pollution.

Teams of Grade 7 learners from selected schools were invited to develop a presentation on environmental conservation, with special emphasis on how to reduce, reuse, recycle and eventually remove plastics from the environment.

The learners were judged on presentation, relevance of content to the theme, practical recommendations on how to manage waste and creativity.

Following that, an Earth Day Clean-up campaign was held on Friday, where TNPA Port of Mossel Bay, Mossel Bay municipality and Ocean Research employees along with volunteers and the Grade 7 learners gathered to clean up an area in KwaNonqaba.

The campaign also provided practical experience to the learners and other stakeholders on the importance of taking personal responsibility in managing community waste.

Today, the Grade 7 learners will visit the Port of Mossel Bay, where they will benefit from career presentation and practical job-shadowing activities that will expose them to the various career opportunities at TNPA and the marine industry.

This is where the learners will also make their Earth Day waste management competition presentations.

Port of Mossel Bay port manager Shadrack Tshikalange said environmental awareness was implanted in TNPA’s corporate social investment strategy.

“We believe deliberate action is required to drive sustainable social impact.

"We are also committed towards empowering the local youth with knowledge by involving them in awareness activities around significant days such as Earth Day,” he said.