The outreach programme for pupils from schools in Valhalla Park focused on the health and environmental consequences of illegal dumping. Photo: City of Cape Town

Cape Town – The City of Cape Town’s Health Department took pupils from Valhalla Park on an environmental awareness journey this week. The outreach programme for pupils from schools in Valhalla Park focused on the health and environmental consequences of illegal dumping.

Grade 4 and 5 pupils from Valpark Primary, Parkvale Primary and the St Joseph’s Special Needs School attended an event at the Valhalla Park spray park.

The focus was on illegal dumping and its consequences, particularly pest infestations and the use of illegal pesticides.

Staff from Environmental Health, Recreation and Parks and Solid Waste teamed up for a skit highlighting why illegal dumping is a risk to the health and well-being of communities.

They also had an exhibition of illegal pesticides to familiarise pupils with the do’s and don’ts of pest management including flies, cockroaches and rats.

"The proliferation of illegal pesticides is an ongoing concern. We’ve had cases in the past where persons have become gravely ill or even died because of the use of these poisons," said the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health, Zahid Badroodien.

"I understand that its use is often driven by the desperation to deal with vectors that increase during the warmer months. However, no amount of pesticide will work without effective waste management.

"There are two aspects to this – illegal dumping of household or garden waste in open spaces within neighbourhoods, and also the management of waste around the home.

"This needs to be stored in bins or bags that can be kept closed and dry to prevent pests from breeding. Food preparation areas also need to be kept clean to avoid pests from migrating into the home."

A number of City departments are involved in pest management, including fumigation of the drainage infrastructure, fumigation services to rental stock residences, and education and awareness.

City Health refers complaints and concerns to the relevant departments, provides rodent-baiting in informal settlements and some public spaces, and manages the diarrhoea cases over the warmer months.

The department is also one of several parties involved in curbing the sale and use of illegal pesticides.

The City encourages the public to follow these tips to deter pests:

– Seal wet kitchen waste in plastic bags before disposing of it in your bin or black bags

– Store your bags and bins in a cool place

– Keep your bins closed at all times to prevent flies from entering

– Wash and disinfect your bin after every removal

– Keep your refuse bags out of reach of animals

– Collect and dispose of animal faeces on a daily basis

– Do not litter and dump refuse on open spaces

Residents can report any environmental health risks or concerns to the City’s call centre on 0860 103 089 or visit their nearest clinic or Environmental Health office.

Private homeowners can also seek advice from the Environmental Health Department.