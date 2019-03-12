REX, who was showing signs of improvement at Mdzananda Animal Clinic, died on Saturday.

Cape Town – Rex, the Khayelitsha dog that stole the hearts of animal lovers following his ordeal, died on Saturday. Rex, who was showing signs of improvement at Mdzananda Animal Clinic, was dumped in a gutter in Khayelitsha until a Good Samaritan picked him up and carried him to the clinic more than two weeks ago.

The organisation’s spokesperson, Marcelle du Plessis, said Rex came in with a broken soul and body and was severely underweight, starved and suffering from malnutrition.

She said they had been rehabilitating Rex, but shortly after posting a video of him improving, she announced that he had died.

In the video, Du Plessis said Rex was “up and doing better and showing more interest in the world”.

Later she posted a comment to say that he had died saying: “His little body clearly just couldn’t endure the trauma and stress he had experienced.

“We are very sad as he crept deeply into our hearts, but glad that we were able to give him comfort and medication in his last days. We just wish he hadn’t had to endure so much pain before he got to us.”

Donors were thanked for their kind and generous donations for Rex.

“These donations will be used to subsidise the costs we incurred for his care before we put out an appeal for donations for him. Any remaining donations will go to helping the other many sick pets in our care.

"However, if you feel you would like your donation to be returned as you wanted it to go to Rex and he is no longer with us, please get in touch so that we can return it to you. Thank you to everyone who cared about him and sent him love.”

Du Plessis said they were not set up to be an animal shelter, but they would never turn away an animal in need of help.

“Over the past five years, the number of pets being handed over, left at our gate or even sometimes thrown over our walls has increased significantly, so much so that we had to transform our hospital runs, where our patients got exercise, into a small stray unit.

"We can comfortably house 10 dogs and 10 cats. At the start of the year, this escalated to at least 30 dogs and 30 cats.

“We are currently still overflowing and just as we find a home for one dog or cat, three more come in.”

