Cape Town – A well-known criminal attorney has called on the Legal Practice Council to take action following the shooting of another Cape Town lawyer.
Speaking on Cape Talk on Thursday, attorney William Booth urged that steps be implemented speedily as the increasing threats and suspected hits on lawyers and judges negatively impacts the criminal justice system.
He believes the attacks on legal professionals end up compromising the justice system, adding that the Legal Practice Council needs to combat the misinformation about the duty of defence lawyers.
“The Legal Practice Council… has to take a far stronger stand than it has in the past, to send out a message," he said.
Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut confirmed that unknown suspects had fired shots at a 53-year-old man who was sitting in his vehicle in Gardens around 7.50am on Wednesday.