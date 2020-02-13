Legal council urged to take a stand after another Cape Town lawyer is shot in Gardens









File picture: Pexels Cape Town – A well-known criminal attorney has called on the Legal Practice Council to take action following the shooting of another Cape Town lawyer. Speaking on Cape Talk on Thursday, attorney William Booth urged that steps be implemented speedily as the increasing threats and suspected hits on lawyers and judges negatively impacts the criminal justice system. He believes the attacks on legal professionals end up compromising the justice system, adding that the Legal Practice Council needs to combat the misinformation about the duty of defence lawyers. “The Legal Practice Council… has to take a far stronger stand than it has in the past, to send out a message," he said. Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut confirmed that unknown suspects had fired shots at a 53-year-old man who was sitting in his vehicle in Gardens around 7.50am on Wednesday.

"The victim was admitted to hospital for the treatment of a gunshot wound. The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested."

Police were investigating a case of attempted murder.

News24 reported that it's believed a car pulled up next to civil attorney Jakes van der Merwe's Toyota Land Cruiser in Constantia Road in the quiet suburb of Gardens and fired two shots, wounding him in the neck. He is reportedly "doing okay".

A bullet hole was seen in the window on the driver's side of the Land Cruiser, and another on the metal panel between the driver and passenger windows in a quiet neighbourhood.

Last December, Cape Town advocate Vernon Jantjies was shot dead in an apparent hit at a petrol station in Mitchells Plain. It is believed he was killed because he failed to ‘thwart’ a case.

Lawyer David Mbazwana was fatally shot a Khayelitsha spaza shop in May last year.

Advocate Pete Mihalik was killed while dropping his kids at school in Green Point in October 2018.

Attorney Noorudien Hassen was murdered outside his Lansdowne home in November 2016.

