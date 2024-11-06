Legal Practice Council investigates attorney accused of child’s rape

Carel Schoeman, an attorney accused of child rape, could face suspension or being disbarred as the Legal Practice Council investigates him over 26 criminal charges. The LPC confirmed that added to this investigation, they are also probing three complaints against Schoeman unrelated to the criminal charges he faces.

Schoeman – owner of CBS Attorneys – is accused of buying a 13-year-old girl from her mother for R160 000, before raping her repeatedly. The girl’s mother, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the daughter, is Schoeman’s co-accused and appeared in the Gauteng High Court sitting in Palm Ridge where both pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against them. The mother was charged with 72 counts, including nine of sexual exploitation of children, nine of rape, human trafficking, kidnapping, child abuse and creating child pornography.

LPC spokesperson, Kabelo Letebele, said they learnt of the criminal charges faced by Schoeman recently and they are in contact with the NPA on the matter. “We confirm that the LPC was already investigating three complaints against this legal practitioner submitted by the public. The matters which we are looking into pertain to failure to account, failure to attend to a matter diligently and bringing the profession to disrepute. Since the details around the criminal charges came to light, they are also being looked into by our investigations committee,” said Letebele. Letebele said the Legal Practice Act requires the LPC to apply to court, for a suspension and/or striking off of any legal practitioner found guilty of serious contravention of the Legal Practice Act and/or any laws of the country.

“The legal practitioners are officers of the court, who are admitted by the court, hence the LPC has to apply to court for a striking off. “In line with the procedures we need to follow, as stipulated by the Legal Practice Act, the LPC rules and the LPC code of conduct, the matter is before the Investigations Committee who are considering the three complaints that were lodged with the LPC and the committee will also look into the details around the criminal matters he is facing and provide recommendations thereof. We note that after our disciplinary processes, if the recommendation by the relevant committee is to refer the matter to court for an application to suspend, only a court of law can order for the suspension of the legal practitioner from the LPC,” said Letebele. Letebele said if Schoeman is found guilty of the three complaints of alleged misconduct that were formally lodged, the LPC will have to consider whether this legal practitioner is “fit and proper to remain on the roll of legal practitioners, in light of the court outcomes regarding these criminal charges”.

Enquiries to the NPA were not answered by deadline. Attempts to reach Schoeman were unsuccessful. Sonke Gender Justice said they were outraged to learn that Schoeman was reportedly still practising law. Sonke Gender Justice co-executive director, Bafana Khumalo, said: “The levels of sexual and gender-based violence against women and girls remain very high in South Africa. It is totally unacceptable when even officers of the courts are caught committing such brutality.