Legendary guitarist Joe Moses’ passing marks an end of an era

Friends of late musician and lead guitarist of the iconic group “The Invaders”, Joe Moses, have remembered him as a kind human being who was born to play the guitar. The 76-year-old died at the weekend after suffering months of illness, during which his daughter cared for him.

The Invaders were known for their hits on the music charts during the 60s and 70s. Executive chairperson of the Dak Netwerk and Moses’ close friend, Dannie van Wyk, said his death was a “hard pill” to swallow. “I have been a fan for many years, since I was in high school.

“I am originally from Oudtshoorn. I was impressed with how he played the guitar. I had every CD of The Invaders. “The Dak Netwerk gave a lifetime award to Joe and others. “We had an event where we honoured all the music legends, even those who had died, Joe was the only one who could attend.

“He played for us and it was so great listening to him play, at the time we were already friends.” He recalled first meeting Moses in 2018 and how they instantly “hit it off”. “I sat down with him, he was humble and very talented. He made an impact in our lives, a very likeable man who always had a smile. He was absolutely impressive.

“His passing is a blow to the entire music fraternity. “He was a breath of fresh air. His daughter called me everyday. “We spoke every week until he passed away. It’s sad that they (The Invaders) didn't get the recognition they deserve, they were of international standard, but because of apartheid that was not so, they deserved recognition.

“His life's highlights was when he met the Beatles in London, that made him so happy, he said that experience would stay with him forever. “His passing is a great loss that is indescribable. Everyone is shattered. We are reeling because he made an impact in many lives, musically and otherwise, this is just a blow to many many people. I am happy that I got a chance to get to know him. His death is the end of an era.

The Dak Network will erect a statue of Invaders in Kariega, we are in that process because these legends need to be honoured,” he said. Another one of Moses’s friends, Ivor Sias, said Moses was a “one of a kind” human being. “Joe Moses was just incredible. The human being Joe Moses was just the best. He was born to play guitar. He was a born legend,” he said.