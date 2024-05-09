Lengthy sentences handed down for GBV crimes

Efforts by investigation and prosecution teams have been lauded following the lengthy sentences handed down to a 32-year-old man for several gender-based violence offences, including the rape of a woman he had kidnapped in Mossel Bay. In 2019 Siyabonga Kiewiet had kidnapped a 28-year-old woman he had been in a relationship with.

Police spokesperson, Christopher Spies said: “Investigation into the rape case revealed that the woman, who was in a relationship with the perpetrator at the time, was kidnapped on August 3, 2019. The suspect took her to his residence at Kwanonqaba in Mossel Bay where she was violated. The victim was held in captivity since then but managed to escape on 14 August 2019 and reported the matter to police. “The investigation by detectives attached to the Mossel Bay Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) led to the arrest of the accused soon after commencement of the initial investigation.” Kiewiet had been in custody since he was found guilty on several GBV-related offences.

On Tuesday, the Regional Court in Blue Downs sentenced him to 12 months’ imprisonment for assault, two years each on two counts of kidnapping, 10 years each on three counts of rape, three years each on two counts of assault with the intent to commit grievous bodily harm and nine life sentences for rape. In a separate conviction, SAPS also welcomed a 27-year sentence handed down to Yaseem Palm in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court for attempted murder and possession of a firearm and ammunition. “Preliminary reports reveal that on December 6, 2022, at about 2.20pm, metro police members were deployed in Manenberg when they suddenly heard gunshots in the vicinity of Jordan Street. “The members immediately responded to the scene and on arrival noticed four men running in their direction with firearms in their hands.