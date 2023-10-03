Letter: Court action a threat to education in poor communities

Equal Education approached the court to render our collaboration schools model invalid, which would effectively end the ability of these unique schools to deliver high quality, no-fee education to thousands of learners in poor communities in the Western Cape.

The court was entirely unconvinced by their challenge, with Judge le Grange, stating that the challenges brought by Equal Education “cannot succeed and fall to be dismissed”.

Our collaboration school donors have contributed to the value of over R325 million to our schools to date, a contribution to our education sector that might otherwise not have been made.

We are generally seeing a positive trend in systemic test and matric results at these schools, but this is not the only reason the model is valuable. Learners at collaboration schools also benefit from access to opportunities made possible by the involvement of operating partners.