Level 6 warning for weather forecast Monday

Cape Town - The SA Weather Service (SAWS) has issued severe weather warnings for Monday, cautioning residents of Overberg, Garden Route districts, Langeberg and Breede Valley municipalities of severe rainfall and thunder showers.

A Level 2 warning has further been issued cautioning of severe showers and thundershowers resulting in localised flooding expected over the City of Cape Town, southern Central Karoo districts, Witzenberg, Drakenstein and Stellenbosch municipalities on Monday morning.

Oudtshoorn Municipality has also notified residents and motorists of road closure at Low Water Bridge on Rooiheuwel Road.

“Please take note the Rooiheuwel Road (is) closed, due to the low water bridge that is overflowing. The river is flowing extremely strongly, and the public is being urged to please not travel that route,” the municipality advised.