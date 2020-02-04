Theewaterskloof dam Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The latest average dam level for the Western Cape is 51.9%. At this time last year, levels stood at 46.6%. The dams providing water to the City of Cape Town are a combined 69.9% full. Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell meanwhile welcomed the National Water and Sanitation master plan, released by Minister Lindiwe Sisulu.

Bredell said the report ranked all nine provinces in terms of reliability of water supply and sanitation services, and ranked the Western Cape No 1. In the Western Cape, municipalities are achieving water savings of 24.6%. The sanitation backlog is at 4.22% of households.

“This report corresponds with reports from Stats SA and the Auditor-General who have each reported before that when it comes to the provision of basic services to all citizens, no one is doing it better or delivering more than the Western Cape.

“According to the national department’s report, the Western Cape scored a Green Drop mark of 83.1%, the highest for all the provinces.