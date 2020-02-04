Theewaterskloof dam Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)
Cape Town – The latest average dam level for the Western Cape is 51.9%. At this time last year, levels stood at 46.6%.

The dams providing water to the City of Cape Town are a combined 69.9% full. Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell meanwhile welcomed the National Water and Sanitation master plan, released by Minister Lindiwe Sisulu.

Bredell said the report ranked all nine provinces in terms of reliability of water supply and sanitation services, and ranked the Western Cape No 1. In the Western Cape, municipalities are achieving water savings of 24.6%. The sanitation backlog is at 4.22% of households.

“This report corresponds with reports from Stats SA and the Auditor-General who have each reported before that when it comes to the provision of basic services to all citizens, no one is doing it better or delivering more than the Western Cape.

“According to the national department’s report, the Western Cape scored a Green Drop mark of 83.1%, the highest for all the provinces.

"We’re aware of challenges in some areas and they are being addressed, but overall I want to acknowledge the effort that is going in at municipal level.”

Regarding possible changes to the level of water restrictions, Mayco member for Water and Waste Xanthea Limberg said the City awaited confirmation of its water allocation for the 2019/20 hydrological year from the Department of Water and Sanitation.

“Once this has been confirmed, an announcement will be made on what restrictions will be necessary to stay within this allocation.” 

Major dams 3/2/2020
 Previous week % 2019
Berg River 83.9
 85.5
 81.8
Steenbras Lower
 76.5
 78.9
 58.1
Steenbras Upper 99.4
 99.7
 70.4
Theewaterskloof 63.8
 65.4
 45.8
Voëlvlei
 71.4
 73.1
 74.3
Wemmershoek
 71.3
 73.0
 69.3
Total Stored Ml 631 855
 646 151
 530 822
% Storage
 70.3
 71.9
 59.1

