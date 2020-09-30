LGBTQ+ groups to assist in Camps Bay mansion occupation talks

Cape Town – LGBTQ+ organisation the Triangle Project said it would be engaging in discussions with social justice movement #WeSeeYou, who have occupied a Camps Bay mansion. In a statement, the Triangle Project said the #WeSeeYou collective wished to engage in constructive dialogue with relevant parties, which included itself and LGBTQ+-led organisation Gender DynamiX (GDX). The #WeSeeYou group last week refused to leave an Airbnb rental property for which it had paid R15 000 for three days. The group was given a deadline to vacate the property by 5pm last Thursday but have defied it. “We support actions that raise awareness about issues like income inequality in particular in one of the world’s most unequal countries and cities.

“This is also the reason why we have supported various movements that aim to address inequality, including Reclaim the City, Ndifuna Ukwazi, and other movements that advocate for the rights of sex workers and migrants who are more likely to be homeless and unable to access formal support networks,” the statement reads.

According to the Triangle Project, the occupation is “challenging people to think of new and radical ways” to challenge the government to create mixed-income and safe housing opportunities in the same places where people need to work.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said cases of theft under false pretences and trespassing had been opened for investigation.

“No one has been arrested or evicted by SAPS Camps Bay at this stage. The case docket was taken to court, where the senior State prosecutor issued the investigating officer with further instructions for the criminal proceedings. The criminal investigation is continuing.”

#WeSeeYou spokesperson Kelly-Eve Koopman had not responded to media enquiries by deadline.

Cape Times