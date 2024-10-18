Liam Payne spoke about being in pain hours before his death

Liam Payne posted on social media hours before he fell to his death.
The pop star died on Wednesday, aged 31, after falling from his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires.
Payne was posting on Snapchat hours before he died. Speaking about his plans for the day, he told his followers: “Today, we ride. We’re going to ride some horses. Think I’m going to play polo again, which is going to put me out of action for about six weeks.
“It’s so hard to do, number one, my back and my neck from swinging that hammer around ... or mallet, I think it’s called if you’re in the know. It hurts a lot, it’s very tough to do.”
He enjoyed huge success as part of One Direction, and he embarked on a solo career after the band went on an indefinite hiatus in 2016.
However, he had admitted that he needed to take a break.
Payne told the BBC: “It was very erratic behaviour on my part – I was partying too hard. It was a tough little time. My family were very worried.
I was coming off the back-end of a breakup, so I was dealing with all sorts of emotions that I hadn’t dealt with ...because I was always covering them up – heartbreak, nerves, all sorts of things.
“I’d gotten too used to this rhythm of life; of using alcohol and different things to mask my feelings, or get me through.”
