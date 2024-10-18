Liam Payne spoke about being in pain hours before his death

Payne was posting on Snapchat hours before he died. Speaking about his plans for the day, he told his followers: “Today, we ride. We’re going to ride some horses. Think I’m going to play polo again, which is going to put me out of action for about six weeks.

“It’s so hard to do, number one, my back and my neck from swinging that hammer around ... or mallet, I think it’s called if you’re in the know. It hurts a lot, it’s very tough to do.”

He enjoyed huge success as part of One Direction, and he embarked on a solo career after the band went on an indefinite hiatus in 2016.