Life for double killer Lucian Ackerman

CAPE TOWN - Murderer Lucian Ackerman, 36, from Kensington, will serve a life sentence after he committed two murders – one of a woman who was stuck on the N1 and his second victim being his own boyfriend. Ackerman was convicted and sentenced in the Cape Town Regional Court earlier this week.

Police spokesperson Dawood Suliman said Ackerman received a 25-year prison sentence, following thorough investigations, for the murder of his boyfriend. “During 2018 the victim, Munier Larry, opened two assault charges against (Ackerman). During the trial it became known that the accused was in a homosexual relationship with the victim and the State argued that the accused should get a jail sentence as they foresaw that the accused might kill the victim,” said Suliman. “On September 13, 2018 the accused received a suspended sentence on the assault cases. Three days later the accused called the victim to 18th Avenue Factreton, where he shot him in the head.

The victim succumbed to his injuries on the way to hospital,“ said Suliman. Ackerman then also admitted to the murder and robbery of a woman who had a motorcycle breakdown on the N1 near Century City on November 28, 2018. “He pleaded guilty to having killed 45-year-old Zelda van Niekerk, and was serving a life sentence for this incident, whilst investigation was ongoing in the Munier Larry case.

Through investigation and continuous follow up with witnesses, the accused was linked to the murder of Munier Larry. The accused was charged in the Munier case on December 17, 2020. “On November 29 this year, Ackerman was found guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment for murder, five years for illegal possession of a firearm and 12 months’ for illegal possession of ammunition. The five- and 12-year imprisonments are to run concurrently with the life sentence,” said Suliman.