Life in jail for pair who fired shots during gang ‘peace talks’

Cape Town – Two men were handed life sentences in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court nearly five years, after they opened fire during gang “peace talks” in Heideveld, killing a man and wounding his brother. Police spokesperson Frederick van Wyk said Fahiem Carolus and Luciano Thomas, both 30-years old, received life sentences on Thursday after they were found guilty of murder.

The attack occurred in December, 2018 during so-called gang peace talks. It was revealed in court that opposing gangs gathered on an open field behind Rosa Court in Heideveld. As they got together, Fahiem and his co accused Luciano Thomas pulled out guns and fired several shots, fatally wounding Fabian Adams and seriously injuring his brother, Carlo Adams. Both were taken to a nearby medical facility where Fabian, 33, was declared dead, and Carlo was treated for gunshot wounds.

In another case in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court Hazart Clayton, 31, was sentenced to 12 years behind bars for murder and eight years for attempted murder. These sentences are to run concurrently, which means he will serve an effective 12 years’ direct imprisonment after a plea bargain agreement with the State. Clayton and three co-accused had pulled up in a white Honda in front of a known drug dealer’s house in Zuurberg Road, Heideveld, where they opened fire killing 38-year-old Nathier Sydow.