Life insurance possible motive for murder of ‘Noem My Skollie’ actor

Life insurance policies may have been the motive behind the murders of award-winning actor, David Manuel and his friend Alfonso Fisher. The pair were shot and killed at NY141 in Gugulethu on October 8. Manuel, also known as Gums, starred in the movie Noem My Skollie.

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said two men will appear in court on Thursday in connection with the double murder. “Provincial Serious and Violent Crime detectives started with an intense investigation into the circumstances of the murders. The investigation revealed that life insurance policies were taken out by family members which was identified as a possible motive. “On November 12, two suspects, a male and a female, between 30 and 40 were arrested in connection with the murders. The suspects will appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on charges of murder and fraud,” said Twigg. Police said the possibility of more arrests was not excluded.

Meanwhile, a 43-year-old Limpopo police officer is expected to appear in the Polokwane District Court on Friday for six counts of murder and 17 charges of fraud. She was arrested on allegations that she was fraudulently benefiting from funeral, accidental and life policy covers from various banks and insurance companies, said police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe. “According to investigations, she started her killing spree in 2019. Her victims were known to her and were from destitute and disadvantaged backgrounds and some were disabled or mentally challenged. She would take out life policy and funeral covers on their behalf and she would be the beneficiary.

“She is currently linked to about six insurance-related murders and evidence shows she has pocketed at least R10 million. Following months of investigation, the investigating team obtained a warrant of arrest. The warrant was executed at the police station where she was arrested,” said Mathe. A Limpopo police office was arrested on allegations that she was fraudulently benefiting from funeral, accidental and life policy covers from various banks and insurance companies. Picture: SAPS National police commissioner Fannie Masemola, said “the involvement of our own on such heinous crimes is a disgrace”.