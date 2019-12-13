Cape Town - Knysna politicians have welcomed the conviction and sentencing of Knysna councillor Velile Waxa, Mawande Makhala and Vela Dumile for the murder of ANC councillor Victor “Freeze” Molosi. Former ward 4 councillor Waxa, former municipal official Makhala and Dumile from Cape Town were convicted in the Western Cape High Court, sitting in Knysna on Wednesday.
The trio were also convicted for conspiracy to commit murder and the possession of an unlicensed firearm.
All three were sentenced to life imprisonment.
Molosi was killed a few metres from his house last year after leaving Concordia High School where he was attending a school governing body meeting.
A gunman approached Molosi and fired several shots.