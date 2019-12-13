Life sentences for officials who killed Knysna ANC chief whip









MURDERED: Knysna ANC chief whip Victor Molosi was shot and killed. Cape Town - Knysna politicians have welcomed the conviction and sentencing of Knysna councillor Velile Waxa, Mawande Makhala and Vela Dumile for the murder of ANC councillor Victor “Freeze” Molosi. Former ward 4 councillor Waxa, former municipal official Makhala and Dumile from Cape Town were convicted in the Western Cape High Court, sitting in Knysna on Wednesday. The trio were also convicted for conspiracy to commit murder and the possession of an unlicensed firearm. All three were sentenced to life imprisonment. Molosi was killed a few metres from his house last year after leaving Concordia High School where he was attending a school governing body meeting. A gunman approached Molosi and fired several shots.

One of the bullets hit him in the head and he died on his way to hospital.

Molosi’s murder was dubbed a “political killing” as he was key in removing then Knysna mayor and DA councillor Eleanore Bouw-Spies and in voting councillor Mark Willemse into the position of mayor.

ANC deputy regional secretary Moyisi Magalela said they welcomed the verdict handed down by Judge Robert Henney.

“The verdict brings justice to the untimely murder of a beloved community leader, husband and father. ‘The ANC finds comfort that the penetrators of this cruel crime were brought to justice and that the guilty verdict sent out a strong message that political killings will not be tolerated.

“We again wish to convey our heartfelt condolences to the family of Molosi during this time. ANC Knysna once again lowers its banners in memory of an outstanding revolutionary. We renew our vows that we shall continue the noble struggle of our fallen comrade to ensure a better life for all,” said Magalela.

DA ward councillor Peter Myers said he was pleased with the outcome of the trial.

“I am pleased that a proper trial was held and that the perpetrators were brought to book. We are glad that justice took its course in this matter and that we can confidently say the justice system works after evidence was put to court and a fair trial was held.

“I knew Molosi as a fellow councillor and this horrendous crime definitely sparked fear among politicians at the time of his murder.

“Politicians had to go into hiding and get extra protection as there was deep uncertainty due to the political connotations of his murder,” said Myers.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said: “The NPA has put in place a system that deals with all murders taking place in the province.

‘‘This is to ensure that they are investigated properly and prosecuted in a manner that will ensure a successful prosecution of the perpetrators and bring justice for the deceased and his family.

‘‘The murder of Molosi has been dealt with in a similar manner, resulting in the conviction of Dumile, Makhala and Waxa.’’

Western Cape police management has welcomed the sentencing, saying a task team had been set up to probe the shooting.

