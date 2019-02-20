The Cape Winelands District Municipality's Fire Services reported at 2pm that the fire in the Franschhoek mountain remains out of control. Photo: Working on Fire

Cape Town – The mist in the Franschhoek mountains in the Cape Winelands has lifted and aerial support has been deployed to assist ground crews to combat the flames. The Cape Winelands District Municipality's Fire Services reported at 2pm that the fire in the Franschhoek mountain remains out of control. It has been burning since Sunday afternoon and more than 2 000 hectares of veld have been destroyed.

"Based on the current conditions of the fire, the Incident Management Team (IMT) decided to activate aerial support and three helicopters have been deployed to contain the fire line above Bohoek," it said.

"This has resulted in excellent progress. The current objective is to postpone the fire from burning down into the valley."

The remainder of crews deployed are busy with mopping-up and monitoring procedures.

Jo-Anne Otto, spokesperson for the local district municipality, told the SABC there is still a very large area that is at risk around the current burn scar.

"There are currently 187 staff members, 21 fire vehicles and three helicopters trying to keep the fire line from spreading further.

"Approximately 2 800 hectares have already been burnt and at the moment the concern is that the fire line will continue to move down the mountain."

Otto said the community of Franschhoek has been very supportive and welcoming, however firefighters have asked that motorists and pedestrians move out of the way when trucks are driving past.

