Lights on for CR’s R8m Sona; unruly acts ‘to be dealt with firmly’ amid disruption threats

Cape Town - With a budget of about R8 million for the State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday, Parliament said there will be “minimisation of load shedding” during President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address. Briefing the media on Tuesday on the readiness for Sona, Secretary to Parliament, Xolile George, said efforts had been made to deliver live Sona coverage.

“Measures will be taken to ensure no load shedding will impact on the delivery of Sona, including precincts central to feeding live coverage of Sona.” He defended the R8 million budget for the Sona. “That takes into account logistics to stage an event of this magnitude and scale. Consistent with the fiscal challenges faced by the country, every attempt is made to minimise costs.

Last year, R8 million was budgeted for Sona but only about R5.9 million was actually spent. George said the budgeted amount included the two days set aside for the debate and response by Ramaphosa next week, as well as the budget speech. The Sona will be at the Cape Town City Hall following the fire that gutted the New Assembly and Old Assembly buildings last year.

National Assembly Speaker, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said about 490 MPs will be accommodated on the ground floor of the chamber while 263 guests will be seated in the public gallery of the hall. Former president Thabo Mbeki and former National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete are among the invited guests. “This year’s proceedings of Sona 2023 will follow the full ceremony format.

“We can confirm that similar to last year, this year’s proceedings of Sona 2023 will follow the full ceremony format. “Activities during a full ceremony include the Flame Guard, the 21-gun salute, an aircraft flypast, the lining of the route, the Ceremonial Guard, the Salute of the Step Guard, the singing of the National Anthem, the full Military Band and the ceremonial processions of the provincial speakers, premiers, the judiciary, the deputy president and the president,” Mapisa-Nqakula said. Ramaphosa would take the salute at the platform in front of the statue of Nelson Mandela on the balcony of the City Hall, where he will observe the singing of the National anthem by the SANDF military band, synchronised with the 21-gun salute and flypast.

Mapisa-Nqakula added that an isiZulu praise singer, Msawenkosi Duma, from KwaZulu-Natal will usher Ramaphosa into the chamber. Asked about threats of disruptions at Sona, National Council of Provinces chairperson Amos Masondo said they would ensure the rules of Parliament were applied. “Every MP has a responsibility to act in a proper fashion.” “Our understanding, really, is that MPs are familiar with the rules and every MP has a responsibility to conduct himself or herself in a proper fashion,” Masondo said.

Deputy Speaker Lechesa Tsenoli said: “Political protest is legitimate if and when it happens within the rules ... Other conduct that gets out of order will be dealt with firmly. We will have no hesitation.” Meanwhile, the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) said it has put measures in place to ensure that the Sona took place in a safe and secure environment. Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said integrated and joint law enforcement operations were underway.