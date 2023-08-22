Lili expected back in court to be sentenced over incitement

Former ANC MPL Andile Lili will appear in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court next month ahead of his sentencing. Lili was convicted of incitement to murder and assault for utterances he made about seven years ago during a protest.

The matter was postponed to September 8, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila confirmed on Tuesday. The charges related to Lili urging a crowd of Ses’khona supporters who gathered outside the Bellville Magistrate’s Court during 2014, to take the law into their own hands to deal with criminals. Lili, who had been the Ses’khona People’s Movement leader at the time, had said “criminals must be killed”.

At the time, Lili said he did not encourage the crowd to carry out mob justice, but under certain circumstances, and with violent crimes, it was “justifiable” and said the utterances were taken out of context which he considered “as freedom of speech, speaking for those who were from marginalised and previously disadvantaged communities”. After his conviction last year, Lili told the Cape Times that he accepted the judgment and was prepared to face the consequences thereof. Meanwhile, Lili also faces criminal charges in the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court where he is accused of the assault of a female principal at Inkanini Primary School, where he served as the chairperson of the school governing body.