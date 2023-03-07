Lili indicates he will appeal conviction

Cape Town - Suspended ANC MPL Andile Lili’s legal team has been rapped over the knuckles for “unnecessarily delaying sentencing procedures” in his infamous poo protest court case. Lili is awaiting sentencing for his conviction on two counts of attending illegal gatherings outside the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on August 12, 2014, and July 28, 2015, and inciting members of Ses’khona People’s Movement to kill.

Due to his legal counsel being accused of delaying matters, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, confirmed sentencing would go ahead at the next court date on March 17. “Sentencing procedures did not take place (on March 2). The court made a ruling that the proceedings are being unnecessarily delayed. “The accused attorney was given until March 13, 2023 to file heads of arguments.

“If the attorney is not present on March 17, 2023 for sentence, the court will proceed with the sentencing of the accused with or without his attorney,” said Ntabazalila. Lili was one of the leaders of the Ses’khona People’s Movement which led protests involving the spilling of buckets of sewage onto floors in public spaces to draw attention to the sanitation plight of poor people. He was recently suspended from the party after being referred to the Provincial Parliament’s Conduct Committee.

According to court documents, Lili has already indicated that he will appeal against his conviction of attending legal gatherings and inciting murder. In addition to his conviction on the incitement charges at the Bellville Magistrate’s Court, Lili is also before the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court facing assault charges for allegedly assaulting the principal of Inkanini Primary School – a woman – last year. In their heads of argument, the state submitted that the probation officer assigned to the matter suggested that a fine would be an appropriate sentence for Lili.

“The probation officer evaluates (Lili’s circumstances) and states that the accused remains apologetic as a political leader for his utterances and how he addressed the crowd. “He does not however take responsibility for breaking any laws in respect of gatherings or riotous assembly, nor take responsibility for his active role in addressing his supporters without compliance of such laws. “The accused does not take any responsibility for intimidating anyone.

“The probation officer evaluates the sentence options and recommends that the accused be sentenced to a fine,” the court document read. Two correctional service reports were also issued as part of the evidence submitted to court and included a previous conviction report for contravening the Civil Aviations Act, where he had to serve 36 months’ correctional supervision. The state argued: “The offences the accused has been convicted of are serious. These matters were of such a nature that the accused was prosecuted and convicted in the regional division of the Western Cape, which has an increased penal jurisdiction of up to 15 years’ imprisonment. The accused can for an individual offence or concurrently for all the offence be sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment.