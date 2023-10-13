Limited resources may have led to the escape of awaiting trial prisoners, says union

The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) said while court escapes by inmates awaiting trial were rare, recent incidents could be a red flag that more resources were needed to curb them. Two of the five awaiting trial prisoners who overpowered a police officer and escaped from the Athlone Magistrate’s Court holding cells on Wednesday have been rearrested.

The accused face charges for serious offences such as murder, attempted murder, assault and aggravated robberies, as well as the possession of stolen property. They were about to be transported to a correctional holding facility after their respective court appearances when they escaped on foot. The Anti-Gang Unit spearheaded a search on Wednesday.

“Preliminary investigation suggests that the detainees overpowered one of the police officials and disarmed him. Several shots were fired in the direction of the police officials but no one was hit or wounded. Thereafter the escapees, between the ages 20 and 33, fled the scene on foot,” said police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie.

Pojie gave an update on Thursday that the three outstanding escapees were originally from Gugulethu, warning the community to refrain from approaching or confronting these men. “An appeal is made to the community to please refrain from approaching or confronting these escapees as they are deemed to be armed and dangerous,” he said. Also on Wednesday, North West police rearrested two of the eight awaiting trial detainees who escaped from the Mogwase Magistrate’s Court holding cells.

Popcru Western Cape secretary, Pat Raolane, said they were looking into the matter in Athlone. “Somebody might have let us down. In principle, we are saying this must not happen again. “However, this is one isolated incident. I believe police have been doing well in their care for prisoners awaiting trial...

However, this could be a sign that more resources and stringent security measures are needed.” “People deserve justice and justice can only be seen when those that have committed wrongdoing face the mighty processes of the law. “The lives of our members and that of the communities nearby our prisons matter.

“Our fear is for witnesses in cases still going on trial. “People must trust us when a person is arrested and sent back behind bars, there must be no chance for them to escape,” said Raolane. Information about the Cape Town escapees can be anonymously reported to captain Jacques Cussel directly at 079 894 1637 and the North West incident to Investigating officer Lieutenant-Colonel Shimane Kubyadi on 082 856 1087 or Crime Stop at 08600 10111.