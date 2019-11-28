Cape Town – Metrorail has lifted the temporary suspension of all train services in the Western Cape after a fire at Cape Town station on Thursday morning – but only a limited service will apply.
The City's Fire and Rescue Service were called to respond to the blaze on platforms 10 and 16.at 2.20am. The fire soon spread to adjacent platforms, destroying two full train sets comprising 18 carriages and was extinguished at 4.53am.
Cape Town station was subsequently closed temporarily and the entire regional train service suspended.
"Firefighters battled to contain the blaze and most platforms are still covered in debris and water. The concourse and offices are filled with smoke from the incident. No injuries have been reported," Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott said.
"Cape Town station had to be closed initially but some platforms were reopened at 7am. A large part of the main concourse remains closed until the teams have completed mop-up operations.