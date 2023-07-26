Linda’s Day-care Centre in Bonteheuwel must close the business

The Bonteheuwel crèche where an 8-month-old boy died last month, has been issued with a notice to close its doors. Mohammed Qiran Canterbury was declared dead on arrival at Vanguard Hospital following an alleged short illness while at Linda’s Day-care Centre.

Western Cape Education Department (WCED) spokesperson, Unathi Booi said the facility was not a registered Early Childhood Development (ECD) centre with the department. “Following the death of the minor, the WCED visited the facility and issued a Notice of Enforcement for Closure on the 19th of July 2023, as it was found that the facility does not comply with the norms and standards for safety as prescribed by the Children’s Act. “The daycare may appeal the decision as per the Act and has 10 days in which to do so,” said Booi.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said the matter was still under investigation with no new developments at this stage. Bonteheuwel councillor Angus Mackenzie said: “We still send our condolences to the family of the little boy that died. The autopsy results have still not been made available, (but) there has been a commitment from the investigating officer that the autopsy results will be available at the end of July. “With regards to the day-care centre being instructed to shutdown, I think this is a clear message to all daycares throughout Bonteheuwel, the City and the province that the requirements required for the daycares to operate are clear and are making sure that the lives they are looking after are kept safe,” said Mackenzie.