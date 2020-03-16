Lion's Head firefighting efforts lauded, affected Clifton residents can't return yet

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Cape Town – The City of Cape Town has lauded the many agencies who worked tirelessly to contain the vegetation fire that broke out below Tafelberg Road yesterday afternoon. It also extended its best wishes to the seven firefighters who have been injured and are receiving treatment after 33 people had to be evacuated from Table Mountain and 65 people from Signal Hill. The massive fire broke out below Tafelberg Road, on the slopes of Table Mountain, at about 12.50pm. "At its peak, the very strong south-easterly wind bedevilled efforts to contain the fire, but the wind has abated somewhat, which has allowed for aerial fire support to get under way," mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said on Monday. While the Lion's Head fire has largely been contained, road closures are still in place in the vicinity of Kloofnek and Tafelberg roads due to the blaze that gutted two houses, damaged three others and destroyed at least five cars as it moved along the mountain slope.

"Currently, the City has more than 200 professional and seasonal firefighters on the fire line at various points around Signal Hill, Lion’s Head and Camps Bay – assisted by approximately 40 Disaster Risk Management Centre volunteers," Smith said.

"These staff members, together with the Table Mountain National Park staff, Working on Fire and Volunteer Wildfire Services members have been pushed to their limits overnight and I would like to thank them for their effort thus far.

"It is also important to extend a word of gratitude to the other support services like Traffic, Law Enforcement, Metro Police and community structures who have been lending a hand in managing the situation away from the fire line.

"The City also extends its best wishes to the seven firefighters who have been injured and who are receiving treatment.

"We can confirm that there has been damage to property, but a full assessment will get under way once the fire has been extinguished.

"Last night, a decision was made to evacuate a handful of homes in Nettleton Road in Clifton. The City made emergency shelter available at the Clifton Community Hall, but this was not required by the evacuees.

"They will be advised on when it is safe to return to the area. Once the fire is extinguished, work will get under way on compiling an incident report, which will include damage assessments and trying to establish the cause of the fire."

Cape Times