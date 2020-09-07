Liqui Fruit red grape juice pulled from store shelves after glass shards find

Retailers have already removed stock of Liqui Fruit’s red grape juice from their shelves following a glass particles scare. Premier Foods issued a national recall of the Red Grape 330ml cans after the company received reports of small shards of glass in a single batch. Shoprite said they were adhering to the recall instituted as a precaution by PepsiCo. “The affected batches of 330ml Liqui Fruit cans have already been taken off shelf in Shoprite Group supermarkets following a recall notice received from PepsiCo Sub-Saharan Africa on Friday. We urge customers to check any Liqui Fruit red grape 330ml cans recently purchased and return any recalled product to the store where it was purchased for a refund,” Shoprite said. Pick n Pay also confirmed that they have removed the affected products. Acting consumer commissioner Thezi Mabuza said while the commission had not received a full notification in terms of the product safety recall guidelines, Pioneer Foods is still conducting an investigation.

“The information we have is that there are glass particles found in the product and this poses a health risk to consumers. We urge consumers who bought this product to stop consuming it immediately and return it back to the retailer of purchase for a full refund. The NCC will upon receipt of the official notice monitor the recall of this product,” said Mabuza.

In a statement, Pioneer Foods said an investigation was under way but as a precaution, “we are conducting a product recall of a particular single batch of Liqui Fruit red grape 330ml cans”.

“This is a potential food safety issue, so if you have purchased any of the products, do not consume the product. All other Liqui Fruit product codes are unaffected and do not need to be returned.”

The single unit barcode on the affected batch is 6001240225592 and is printed on the side of the can. The best before date code reads “BB 01.04.2021 C TIME and BB 02.04.2021 C TIME”.

For more information or if you are unable to return the product to the retailer, call the Premier Foods consumer care line on 0800 212 360 or email [email protected] co.za

[email protected]

Cape Times