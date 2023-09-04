LISTEN: Another off-duty City cop wounded in shooting

A law-enforcement officer is recovering in hospital after he was shot while off-duty in Eersteriver at the weekend. The officer – the third to come under fire in just over a month – was shot in Hillview on Saturday.

The incident follows the murder of Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (Leap) officer, Zanikhaya Kwinana who was shot and killed on August 4 when he and his colleagues came under fire while on patrol in Nyanga, amid a volatile taxi strike. Kwinana died hardly a week after 30-year-old Leap officer Toufeeq Williams was killed by a suspected stray bullet during alleged gang-related shooting in Mitchells Plain. Police on Sunday said the circumstances leading to the shooting of the officer were under investigation.

Spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said the incident was reported at about 3am in Potberg Road, Hillview. “Muizenberg police attended the crime scene where they found the victim with a gunshot to his head. Cape Times · Another off-duty City cop wounded in shooting

“He was transported to hospital for medical treatment. “According to reports the victim was walking in the road when he was approached by suspects who shot him. “The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.

“The motive for the attack is yet to be determined and an attempted murder case was registered for investigation,” he said. Mayco Member for Safety and Security JP Smith said the officer was rushed to a local hospital for treatment. “He had left his residence just after midnight with friends, when they walked past a group of people in the street.

“Shortly after, two shots were fired in their direction. “This is the third shooting of a law-enforcement officer in just over a month, and the City condemns the incident in the strongest terms. We are very grateful that the officer survived, and will assist him and his family on his road to recovery. “We are doing everything possible to assist SAPS in finding those responsible,” he said.

Police on Sunday said they would respond to questions on Kwinana’s murder in due course. The City had offered a reward of R1.35m to anyone with information that will lead to an arrest and conviction. A suspect was arrested last month for the murder of Williams.