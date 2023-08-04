LISTEN: Bus driver shot, more vehicles attacked despite increased police deployments following taxi ‘stayaway’

The City says a bus driver was shot, and the vehicle set alight in Khayelitsha and another one in Langa while incidents of stone throwing were reported along the N7 near Dunoon in the early hours of Friday. This despite police and other law enforcement partners being deployed across the Western Cape to ensure that the taxi strike was effectively policed.

The increased deployments come a day after taxi bosses resolved that all taxis withdraw their services, following violent clashes with City law enforcement officers after 15 vehicles were impounded on Monday afternoon. Safety and security mayco member JP Smith said escorting of bus services would continue to ensure a safe passage for commuters. “The events that have unfolded since yesterday afternoon (Thursday) only serve to confirm that the taxi industry has no regard for anyone. The callous attacks on other public transport vehicles, infrastructure and road users have sadly become an all too familiar part of their play book. The City calls on anyone with information about the instigators behind these attacks and disruptions to please report it to the City’s toll-free tip off line, so that they can be prosecuted.

“Tips can be shared anonymously, and the City also offers rewards of up to R5000 for credible information that leads to arrests or convictions. That number is 0800 110 077,” he said. Police spokesperson Andre Traut said their focus was on all affected areas, such as Harare, Khayelitsha and Langa, with emphasis on the City Centre to ensure that no disruption takes place. Cape Times · More vehicles attacked despite increased police deployments

“Several incidents of public violence have been recorded where buses, trucks and private vehicles have been torched and stoned in Khayelitsha, Harare, Wynberg, Atlantis, Hout Bay and Milnerton and elsewhere in the Peninsula. All the incidents of public violence reported since yesterday are under police investigation in a bid to bring the perpetrators to book. CCTV footage, forensic evidence and other leads are being pursued in this regard.” Traut urged any person who fell victim of a crime associated with the taxi strike to report the incident to police immediately so that the circumstances can be investigated. “We will not tolerate any acts of criminality, and in the event of crime taking place, our officials will not hesitate to take decisive action.”