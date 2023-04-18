LISTEN: Cocaine hidden in poultry boxes confiscated at Airport Industria

Cape Town - A container filled with poultry boxes containing an undisclosed amount of cocaine has been found at Airport Industria. The City said its metro police K9, Khalesi, assisted the the SAPS in uncovering the drug consignment on Tuesday.

“At around 11.45am, the SAPS requested assistance from metro police, after receiving information of drugs at a premises in the area. “On their arrival, they were informed that a container, filled with poultry boxes, looked suspicious. “After inspecting the container, metro police K9 members were activated and K9, Khalesi, gave a positive indication of the presence of drugs (cocaine).

“The scene was handed over to SAPS Crime Intelligence, the Provincial Hawks and SARS Customs for further investigations,” the City said. The quantity and estimated street value of the drugs has yet to be determined. Liesl Van Der Schyff · Cocaine hidden in poultry boxes confiscated Meanwhile, a 60-year-old man was arrested and detained on a charge of possession of drugs in Klawer after police stopped his vehicle at a weighbridge.

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said a search of the vehicle was the result of a tip-off. “The search was a result of information received about a silver Jaguar with a trailer carrying a Jetta en route to Cape Town with drugs hidden in the vehicles. “The vehicle fitting the description was stopped and searched.

“During the search of the vehicle, they found three bags containing heroin in the boot of the vehicle. “Upon an extended search of the Jetta, the members found 50 more bags possibly containing heroin hidden in the back seat of the vehicle. “The estimated street value of the drugs is R3.7 million.