LISTEN: Fire and rescue to the rescue as flood victims are evacuated on Garden Route

CAPE TOWN - Emergency services had their hands full rescuing a number of residents and vehicles following heavy rains that flooded large parts of the Garden Route District Municipal Area Monday morning. Picture: David Ritchie/ African News Agency The Bitou and George municipalities encouraged residents to stay at home where it is possible, with fire and rescue vehicles seen trying to traverse flooded roads.

“Some areas such as George have been highly affected by floods and some roads in the region had to be closed,” the Bitou Municipality said. “We appeal to motorists to drive with extreme caution and keep a safe following distance at all times.” The Garden Route District Municipality (GRDM) Joint Operations Centre (JOC) said roads were closed in George.

In Hope Road, families were evacuated, in Merriman Road which was closed due to road failure, families were rescued, and eight vehicles with passengers were rescued in Denneoord. The gravel road between Kwanokuthula and Wittedrift has been closed. The road is in a bad condition due to the heavy rains experienced since the early hours of Monday morning. Picture: Bitou Municipality In Oudtshoorn, all low-line bridges are closed and Provincial Traffic has been dispatched to monitor Meiringspoort. In Mosselbay, Provincial Traffic Department staff have been dispatched to the Robertson Pass to monitor it.

Emergency personnel are also currently monitoring the situation in Hessequa, Bitou, Knysna and Kannaland. “The GRDM urgently appeals for the public to stay at home if they can as heavy rain and extensive flooding is causing road closures and other issues across the city." George municipality spokesperson Athane Scholtz said GoGeorge buses have been suspended and drain lids were lifting due to the flooding.

Power outages have also been reported in areas across the city. “The municipality is attending. We appeal for patience as safety issues may impact our electricians’ ability to deal with certain matters.” NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said the NSRI in Wilderness and the Southern Cape are assisting emergency services and police on flood related incidents.