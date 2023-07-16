LISTEN: Four men arrested with 649 units of abalone

Four suspects are expected in the Atlantis Magistrate’s court after they were nabbed with abalone in their car following a high speed chase at the weekend. Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said the Atlantis Crime Prevention Unit responded to information early Saturday morning.

“When they located the suspicious vehicle, they ordered the driver to stop. “The driver of the vehicle however disobeyed the instruction which resulted in a high speed chase ending on the Old Dassenberg Road where the police officers searched the vehicle. “The members found 649 units of abalone,” Swartbooi said.

Police arrested four suspects for possession of abalone. In a separate incident, police attached to the Anti-Gang Unit on Friday followed up information relating to a serious and violent crime committed in Wesbank the previous day. Cape Times · Abalone And Firearms And Ammunition

“The information led them to a dwelling in Kaberga Street where the members ensued with a search and recovered three homemade firearms and ammunition,” Swartbooi said. A 19-year-old man was arrested and detained on a charge of possession of prohibited firearms and ammunition. “The suspects are expected to make their respective court appearances in the Blue Down and Atlantis Magistrate court’s on the mentioned charges,” Swartbooi said.