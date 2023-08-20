LISTEN: Maitland Flying Squad recovers hijacked vehicle in Nyanga

The vigilance of Maitland Flying Squad members has been lauded following the recovery of a hijacked vehicle and arrest of six suspects in separate incidents at the weekend. Police spokesperson Frederick van Wyk said members embarked on patrols in Nyanga on Saturday night after they were informed of a vehicle that was hijacked in the area.

“They recovered the abandoned vehicle in the area with its keys still in the ignition. The vehicle was searched and the following was found inside it – a remote jamming device, a 9mm blank pistol and one blank round. The vehicle and all the evidence were seized and handed in as evidence,” Van Wyk said. In an unrelated matter, members of Maitland Flying Squad pulled over a suspicious vehicle on the N2 freeway near Cape Town International Airport on Saturday afternoon. They searched the vehicle and found a remote jamming device.

“They also found and seized bank cards and clothing that do not belong to the occupants of the vehicle,” Van Wyk said. Six suspects aged between 18 and 40 were arrested and detained at Nyanga SAPS for possession of presumed stolen property and possession of vehicle breaking implements. They are expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Meanwhile on Friday at about 5.30pm, members attached to Provincial Operation Restore were on the way to Gugulethu SAPS when they came across a hijacked vehicle of which the engine was still warm but with no suspects in sight. Cape Times · Maitland Flying Squad recovers hijacked vehicle in Nyanga “The abandoned vehicle was found stationary at NY 64 next to a market in Gugulethu and when tested the vehicle was positively linked to a hijacking that occurred earlier in Delft. “The owner was located whilst busy opening a case at Delft SAPS. The vehicle was taken to Bellville South for further forensic investigation,” Van Wyk said.