LISTEN: NCC probe confirms two-minute noodles that killed kids were unsafe for consumption

CAPE TOWN - The National Consumer Commission (NCC) says enough information has been collected to show that packs of two-minute noodles that allegedly killed three children in Gqeberha, were indeed unsafe for consumption. Acting Commissioner Thezi Mabuza said an investigation was launched.

Liesl Van Der Schyff · Investigation launched into instant noodles "The Commission was saddened to hear that three children passed on after consuming two-minute noodles. "The Commission has been working with other regulators, but at this point, with the information before us, we have reasonable suspicion to believe that the supplier supplied unsafe goods which has the potential to cause harm to consumers and the public in general." Mabuza said an investigation was launched into the packs of Howe noodles.

Sinothando Gwendu, 11, Olwam Gwendu, 7, and 4-month old Athenkosi Gwendu passed away last month, and in Mpumalanga Thato Makofane, 9, and her 13-year-old brother, Keamogetswe, passed away after eating the noodles. The Department of Health last week said it expected to be done with its investigation in two weeks’ time. The National Consumer Commission said: “The investigation (involving the laboratory tests) is crucial to the matter and we believe this investigation is going to help establish the facts. Without laboratory results linking any product to the deaths, we cannot do anything."