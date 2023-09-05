LISTEN: No taxi strike at Station Deck, says City

The City’s safety and security directorate assured on Tuesday afternoon that there was no taxi strike taking place, after pictures circulated on social media of an alleged blockade at the Station Deck. Safety and security mayco member, JP Smith, said enforcement services had determined that the Provincial Taxi Regulator was in the process of taking action against illegal operators allegedly loading passengers at the entrance to the deck.

This raised suspicion of another taxi strike just weeks after taxi association Santaco staged an eight-day stay-away in August in protest against impoundments. “Concerns arose after pictures started circulating on social media suggesting that the minibus taxis were engaging in a blockade of the Station Deck public transport interchange,” said Smith. “Enforcement services immediately investigated and determined that the Provincial Taxi Regulator was in the process of taking action against illegal operators allegedly loading passengers at the entrance to the deck.

“SAPS, the City’s Law Enforcement, Metro Police and Traffic Services are on scene and the congestion is being cleared at the moment. No staff are under threat,” said Smith. The Provincial Taxi Regulator takes action against illegal operators allegedly loading passengers at the entrance to the deck. Santaco and Western Cape transport officials recently ended three days of talks where they thrashed out issues that resulted in the taxi strike. Cape Times · No taxi strike at deck